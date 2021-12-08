OFFERS
Obituary: Ljiljana K Battista

Originally Published: December 8, 2021 8:49 p.m.

Ljiljana K Battista, an amazing artist and art teacher and 23-year resident of Prescott, Arizona died November 23, 2021 at the age of 74, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ljiljana was born in Novisad, Yugoslavia March 17, 1947. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a master’s degree in art in 1993.

Ljiljana is survived by her husband, Alfred Battista, sons Anthony and Christian, brothers Robert and Peter Krusic and her sister Zora Gordley. She is predeceased by her Mother Julie, Father Peter, and brother Bronco.

On July 30, 1977, she married Alfred Battista who was the national sales manager for Standard Process Laboratories.

Ljiljana was a devoted wife, mother, and artist. She enjoyed walking around beautiful Prescott working out at the YMCA and swimming. Before marriage she was a flight attendant for Pan American Airlines and visited many Countries around the world. She was fluent in five languages. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Dr. Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, Ljiljana requested people donate to her favorite charities: Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.

