Obituary: Carroll William Snyder

Originally Published: December 8, 2021 8:55 p.m.

Carroll William Snyder was born on November 15, 1932 in Westminster, Maryland to William Jesse and Rowena Frock. After the passing of his father William, he and his siblings were adopted by a wonderful man, Raymond R Snyder.

Carroll passed away on November 15, 2021 at the age of 89 due to complications from lymphoma at the Good Samaritan Marley House, Prescott, Arizona.

While growing up, Carroll lived in many states and settled in Phoenix AZ in 1946. Carroll graduated from Glendale High School in 1950 with honors. He enlisted and served active duty in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Thereafter, he began his civil service at Luke Air Force Base as an Aircraft Electrical Systems Mechanic Foreman for 30 years. Throughout the years he received many accolades and medals for Superior Performance.

photo

Carroll married Rita Beth Hawkins on April 17, 1959. Carroll was a devoted, God-loving husband to Rita and a father to their four children. Carroll had three grandchildren who he loved like no other, and they too adored him.

Carroll was an extraordinary and extremely talented man, one often referred to as a jack-of-all-trades. Carroll never met a stranger, he was endearing to all whom he had met. He was kind, gentle and always willing to help those with whatever was needed. Carroll definitely left a mark on this world; he was and will always be know for his kindness, sincerity, gentle smile and those beautiful blue eyes.

Carroll retired to Prescott Valley where he resided for the past 20 years of his life. He loved to go on long walks, taking in the various scenic paths. In addition, he enjoyed mountain bike riding with friends along the rough AZ terrain.

In truth, Carroll was most passionate about Ping-Pong, he played several times a week and met many wonderful long-time friends. Carroll went on to win many awards for his Ping-Pong expertise, ultimately landing himself a gold medal for his age category.

Carroll was deeply loved and is survived by his daughters, Janna Aidikonis of Peoria AZ; Leann Snyder of Surprise AZ; son, Andy Snyder of Glendale AZ. Grandchildren, Dustin Snyder, Kailin Tschilar, Tanner Tschilar

Carroll was preceeded in death by his beloved wife, Rita; daughter, Vickie Snyder; and parents.

Carroll will be laid to rest on December 15, 2021 in a private ceremony.

Information provided by the family.

