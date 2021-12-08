Church News: Dec. 9, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott — Enjoy a free Christmas breakfast Sunday at 9 a.m. Let us know you are coming by calling 928-776-1549. This Sunday Pastor John’s message will be “The 12 Words of Christmas.” Sunday service at 10 a.m. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org — Shabbat VaYigash, Saturday, Dec. 11. Discusses family reunification and digesting holidays. Shabbat Torah study available. Free 5782 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details. To arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety for all! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69 — Join us in person or online Sundays, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Children’s and Youth Ministry Sundays, 10:30; and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. COMING UP: Calvary Children’s Christmas Program Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.! Christmas Eve, 4 and 6 p.m. www.calvaryprescott.com.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, the third Sunday in Advent. Service includes a “Blue Christmas” remembrance for those suffering loss during this season. Live streaming 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Message: “Wrestling with Mystery.” Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV, worship times are 9 a.m. (with live streaming) and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety. All are welcome. On Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., our free takeout lunch will be a traditional Christmas meal will all the trimmings.

Firm Foundation Bible Church — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in our building and online (www.prescottuu.org). “Be patient with unresolved questions in your heart.” Rev. Patty Willis speaks of poet Rilke, who asked us to love our unresolved questions. Some distant day you may live into answers.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Free Fellowship — Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday worship 10 a.m. and online. Join us as we celebrate Advent and look forward to the birth of our Lord. Our Food Pantry is open Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. We look forward to welcoming you.

Mountain Reformed Church — Worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and choral music. The message this week: “What Then Should We Do?” (Luke 3:7-18). Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 full service. On Jan. 1 at 10, a bible study class on the book of Hebrews will start. We are a warm and friendly church. Masks available. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship asks “Why are you a UU? What is your ‘elevator speech’?” Rev. Tamara Suzuki shares the history and some thoughts about who we are and who we should aim to be. Join us on Zoom at 11 a.m.: puuf.net/sunday-programs/ (scroll down to link).

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — PUMC Combined Choirs presents “Sing Joy to all the World,” A Christmas Celebration Cantata on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. Weekly worship times call 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church — Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship, visit www.slecp.org for details. Christmas Eve worship and Christmas Morning. On Dec. 25, “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone,” a long tradition of no-cost meals, pick up available at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, or possibly delivered. Call 928-778-4499. Strive to walk in Love.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott — We are all about tradition, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Come join us for Holy Communion on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Morning Prayer at 10 on Wednesdays. Enjoy specially prepared potluck meals every third Sunday of the month!

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — A service of lessons and carols. One of the great traditions of the season, Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.; Advent Midweek 3, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. With eager hearts, we anticipate and rejoice in the wonder of His coming.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) — Join us for Midweek Advent Wednesdays, 5 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 5 p.m.; Christmas Day, 10 a.m.; Sundays at 9:30 a.m. followed with Sunday school for all. Tuesday Bible study, 10 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study Fridays, 9:30 a.m. starts Jan. 7.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online, 8:30 or 10:30, as we continue our Advent series, “The Songs of Christmas.” Coffee and donuts available pre-service; Sunday schools for adults and children meet. Save the date for Christmas Eve services: 3 and 4:30 p.m. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us this Christmas season as we celebrate Immanuel — God with us — and share Jesus’ love with our community in practical ways. We’re living Christ outside our four walls. It’s our passion! Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m. www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, Dec. 10, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley 928-772-8845 — Sunday Services: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; and 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd’s Table is open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry! Advent services are Wednesdays, 4 and 6:30 p.m. through December.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott — We have an Dietrich Bonhoeffer Advent Study every Sunday, 9 to 9:45 through Dec. 19. Our Trinity Project now meets at 5:30 Wednesdays. aztrinitypres.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org — Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. This Sunday features our Christmas play, “Love Came Down at Christmas” written by Lark Zunich. Music by Bill and Suellen Dicker. Check our website for mask requirements. Christmas Eve services: 5 and 7 p.m.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.