APS encourages customers to plan ahead for winter weather

PHOENIX – Arizona’s winter storms can pack a powerful punch, cause major damage to the electric system and make it challenging for utility crews and equipment to get where they are needed. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) plans and trains year-round, ready to respond and restore power when severe weather strikes.

APS crews inspect all overhead power lines to identify and address needed repairs.

APS strategically positions specialized vehicles and equipment throughout northern Arizona to ensure crews can access critical infrastructure in areas where terrain can be challenging or unreachable by typical bucket trucks.

APS readies personnel and support outside of the northern region to deploy when more help is needed to restore service for customers.

While APS is ready to make repairs after storm damage, winter weather can disrupt electric service, so the utility recommends customers take steps now to be prepared before a winter emergency ever happens.

Get ready now:

• Download the APS app or visit aps.com/outagecenter and sign up for APS outage alerts to receive text/email updates about power outages.

• Update your contact information with APS to ensure you receive important information.

• Create a power outage safety kit that includes items like a flashlight, extra batteries, portable cell phone charger, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit and water.

• Keep important phone numbers such as those of medical providers, family, friends and APS stored in your cell phone or by your home phone. Customers can report outages or electrical emergencies by calling our 24/7 Outage Hotline at 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437).

• If you use life-sustaining medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for the APS Medical Care Program at 602-371-7171 (800-253-9405). This alerts APS of your needs in the event of an outage.

• Stock up on water and non-perishable food items.

• If you have an electric garage door, be sure you know how to open it manually.

• Make a plan to check on neighbors.

During a power outage:

• Report a service outage via the APS app or visit aps.com/outagecenter.

• Visit aps.com/outagemap to track power restoration times.

• Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows.

• Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

• Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

• Keep your phone fully charged and a portable charger on hand.

• Dim brightness in cell phone settings to save battery life.

• Wear layered clothing and use blankets to stay warm.

• Turn off and unplug electronics and appliances to avoid electrical spikes when power is restored. After power is restored, wait 5-10 minutes to plug in and turn on.

Information provided by APS.