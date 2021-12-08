Adoption Spotlight: Xavier
Originally Published: December 8, 2021 6:46 p.m.
Xavier is one of the sweetest children you’ll ever meet. Already a patriot, his favorite part of the day is saying the Pledge of Allegiance with his classmates. He also loves being around people and listening to his favorite Disney tunes. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 4, 2021
- Prescott implements enhanced security measures for Saturday’s Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting
- Christmas City events return to downtown Prescott this weekend
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 1, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: