Yavapai Silent Witness offers reward for info on suspect(s) in burglary at Goldwater Lake
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCCO) in a Tuesday, Dec. 7, news release asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in a burglary at Goldwater Lake in Prescott.
On Monday morning, Dec. 6, the suspect(s) entered the guard shack at the entrance to the lake by forcing open the door with a prying tool, which caused considerable damage to the door, the release added.
The cash register inside the shack was removed, which contained $120 cash. The suspect(s) also attempted to access an electronic kiosk used to collect park fees. The kiosk was also severely damaged, the release stated.
A Coke machine near the east bathrooms was also damaged during an apparent break-in attempt and no longer works.
YCSO estimates the total loss at more than $21,000.
If you provide information leading to an arrest(s) in this case, you could earn as much as a $300 cash reward.
To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous.
—The Daily Courier
