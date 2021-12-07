OFFERS
Yavapai Silent Witness offers reward for info on suspect(s) in burglary at Goldwater Lake

Damage to guard shack from burglary. (YCCO/Courtesy)

Damage to guard shack from burglary. (YCCO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 7:35 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCCO) in a Tuesday, Dec. 7, news release asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in a burglary at Goldwater Lake in Prescott.

On Monday morning, Dec. 6, the suspect(s) entered the guard shack at the entrance to the lake by forcing open the door with a prying tool, which caused considerable damage to the door, the release added.

photo

Damage to kiosk from burglary. (YCCO/Courtesy)

The cash register inside the shack was removed, which contained $120 cash. The suspect(s) also attempted to access an electronic kiosk used to collect park fees. The kiosk was also severely damaged, the release stated.

photo

Damage to Coke machine from burglary. (YCCO/Courtesy)

A Coke machine near the east bathrooms was also damaged during an apparent break-in attempt and no longer works.

YCSO estimates the total loss at more than $21,000.

If you provide information leading to an arrest(s) in this case, you could earn as much as a $300 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous.

—The Daily Courier

