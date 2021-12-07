Prescott Valley Police seek suspect(s) in felony criminal damage of new bathrooms at Mountain Valley Park

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in a Monday, Dec. 6, news release asked for the public’s help in solving several incidents of criminal damage at the new bathrooms at Mountain Valley Park on Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.

Since Oct. 13, PVPD reports that there have been six incidents of substantial criminal damages to the exteriors and interiors of the new bathrooms.

Damages include graffiti, broken windows, dislodged plumbing, arson, removal of a hand dryer and damages to the sink drains and baby-changing table, the release added. Police estimate the damages to be in the thousands of dollars.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering as much as a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness a 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

To reach PVPD, call 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies. To contact Yavapai County Silent Witness, call 1-800-932-3232.

—The Daily Courier