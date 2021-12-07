Obituary: Suzanne Ruth Davies

Suzanne Ruth Davies was born November 17, 1947 in Cut Bank, Montana and went to be with her heavenly Father November 27, 2021 in the Phoenix, Arizona Mayo Hospital from complications of pneumonia.

Passing away before her were her mom & dad Mona and Bob Shook of Eureka Montana; her father Bill Show of Whitefish, Montana, uncle Jerry Show of Browning, Montana, brother Terry Shook of Cut Bank, Montana, brother-in-law Glenn Moran of Bridger, Montana and other Montana relatives.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Hayden (Ralph) Davies of Dewey, Arizona, daughter Dawn Krivitz and husband Nick of Star, Idaho; brother Rick Shook & wife Carole of Sherwood, Oregon, sister Robin Newman and husband Steve of Clayton, North Carolina, sister Karin Ochs and husband Stan of Glendive, Montana, two granddaughters Breanna of Coronado, California & Serena Lawrence and husband Brian of the USAF and two great granddaughters Leslie and Vienna Rose of Coronado, California.

As a teenager she enjoyed all water sports and was a very good swimmer. She also enjoyed roller and ice skating, horseback riding and rock & roll music of the 50’s & 60’s. She loved the year she spent on her uncle Jerry and aunt Helen’s Browning, Montana ranch on the Blackfeet reservation (she was an enrolled member) herding sheep with her horse Peggy and her two sheep dogs. In later years she enjoyed hosting a bible study, fishing with her husband in their boat, investigating the many back country trails around Payson, Arizona with the Rim Country 4-Wheelers in their beefed up jeep Studley, playing cards with family & friends and being active in church activities. One of the special times in her life was the year 93/94 she spent in Hawaii with her husband Hayden as he worked there. They enjoyed being on all four of the major islands. There was just something special about Suzanne that people responded to. They liked being around her. You could say that she didn’t know a stranger. If you were with her, you felt that you were the only person around as she was a great listener. She had a beautiful smile and gift of humor. To say that she’ll be greatly missed by many family and friends is a huge understatement.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E Horizon Ln, Prescott Valley, AZ January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM - luncheon to follow. Also, a celebration of life will be held in Montana and one also in Iowa in late April/early May 2022 when the weather warms up.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, “in memory of” donations can be made to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation.