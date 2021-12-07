Obituary: Eric Michael Russell

Eric Michael Russell, 42, of Prescott, Arizona passed away December 2, 2021, with family by his side.

He was born September 15, 1979, in Phoenix, AZ to Michael and Debra Russell.

Eric was a member of the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe. He graduated from American School.

When asking friends to describe Eric, the responses would be a description of a man that was friendly, easy-going always with a smile on his face. He always had a sparkle in his eye and a great sense of humor. His favorite subject was his kids. Eric worked many years for the Yavapai-Prescott-Indian-Tribe in various departments. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed playing softball. The loss of this great man will be felt by family and friends.

Eric is survived by his wife Anita Russell; daughter Audriana, stepdaughter Serena, son Eric Jr., Jeremy, Gabriel; father Michael and mother Debra.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. Prescott, Arizona, with burial to follow at the Yavapai Cemetery, on the Yavapai - Indian - Reservation. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Eric’s online guest book.

