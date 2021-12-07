OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 07
Mayor: Prescott will implement ‘call to the public’ at City Council meetings

Cindy Barks/Courier file

Originally Published: December 7, 2021 8:25 p.m.

Along with a possible change in the city’s water policy, new Prescott Mayor Phil Goode said he also plans to take a step toward more public involvement in City Council business with the implementation of a “call to the public” at council meetings.

During his recent campaign for mayor, Goode said he heard from local residents about the desire for more opportunity for input into the city government process.

“A lot of people felt the public was really being shut out of the process,” Goode said.

The “call to the public” portion of the meeting would allow residents to bring up concerns to the City Council without the issues first being posted on a council agenda.

The Prescott City Council has not had a “call to the public” at its meetings in recent memory, although it is a common practice among some other local governments.

Goode said he polled council members on how the process should be handled, and he foresees it as a time at the beginning of the council meetings for comments of up to four minutes by members of the public.

Goode said the comments would be made with the understanding that council members or city staffers could not engage in dialogue with the speakers, but rather, just listen to the comments.

Goode says that would allay the concerns of previous city attorneys who have questioned whether a “call to the public” would conform to the Arizona Open Meeting Law’s requirement that items discussed at a meeting must be listed on the agenda.

Goode said the speakers would be notified at the outset that their comments could not be responded to or discussed by city officials during the meeting. Rather, he said the issues could be referred to city staff members for later determination on how they should be handled.

In another move to encourage more public involvement, Goode said he plans to do away with the time-limit system that has been used for commenters at City Council meetings in recent years.

“The light bar’s going away,” he said of the red-and-green-lighted gadget that has been used to time the speakers at council meetings.

