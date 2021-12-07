Juvenile missing from Chino Valley
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile from Chino Valley. Ethan Christopher Razo, 14, was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Monday at Chino Valley High School wearing gray jogging pants, a pinkish hoodie, white Reebok sneakers, possibly long white or black socks and a possible dark-colored baseball cap. He is about 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds.
He does not have a phone and his direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone having any information on his whereabouts should contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
