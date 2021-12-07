FooteWork Auto License and Title Services and Donor Network of Arizona encourage the gift of life this holiday season

FooteWork Auto License and Title Service, in collaboration with Donor Network of Arizona, encourage people to think about giving the gift of life this holiday season.

During the month of December, FooteWork will be promoting the Donor Network of Arizona and the gift of life. While there are many ways to register, the vast majority of register donors said yes to donation while applying for a drive license or state ID. The FooteWork Team will encourage customers to consider becoming an organ donor by indicating their intent on a drivers’ license or ID application.

Currently there are almost 107,000 people on the National organ waiting list — more than 1,600 of those are located in Arizona.

Most of these candidates need an organ transplant of some kind to save their lives. Donor Network of Arizona fulfills the lifesaving and life-healing mission of organ donation as the State’s federally designated organ procurement organization.

Donor Network of Arizona also collaborates with health care and community partners as a tissue recovery agency and an eye bank to facilitate the gift of life.

FooteWork is one of the original third-party providers for motor vehicle services in Arizona. FooteWork first opened in Prescott in 1998, and later expanded with offices in Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Williams and Flagstaff.

Information provided by FooteWork.