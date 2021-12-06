Adoption Spotlight: Tirahji
Originally Published: December 6, 2021 8:14 p.m.
If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. Plus, he dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
