Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 04
Tips for businesses renewing transaction privilege tax (TPT) licenses available at aztaxes.gov

Businesses in downtown Prescott thrive on local customers and those from out of town, and compete toe to toe with big box stores. (Courier file)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: December 4, 2021 5:05 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) provides tips for businesses that want to efficiently and timely renew their transaction privilege tax (TPT) licenses at aztaxes.gov, a department news release stated this past week.

To help taxpayers through the process and to reduce errors, the department gives the following tips:

• Businesses with more than one location will not receive a paper form for renewal and must renew their licenses online at aztaxes.gov.

• TPT licenses are valid for one calendar year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Licenses renewed within the current year must still be renewed.

• Clean up and update your business accounts before renewing.

• Update the corporate officer or owner through a Business Account Update form.

• Watch a video tutorial on completing a license renewal at bit.ly/3dgJMyK. If you do not see the renewal option within your account, you may not have linked your account to your TPT license or the primary user has not given you access to renew the license. Visit bit.ly/31v2D6A for more information on primary and delegate users.

• Verify with the primary user who is responsible for renewing the license. If renewal is already completed, no further action is required.

• Pay renewal fees online under “Pay,” then click “Pay Outstanding Liabilities.” Renewal fees cannot be paid with a credit card.

• If you received a paper renewal form, remit your payment with the entire renewal form, including “2022 Renewals” and your license number on the paper check.

• Licenses that are not renewed will not be canceled. To cancel your existing TPT license, use the Account Update option at aztaxes.gov/Home/Page or submit a Business Account Update form with a cancel effective date.

For common questions and answers, visit ADOR’s FAQs page at bit.ly/3ofn28v.

