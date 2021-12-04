Obituary: Kathleen Marie Gambino Labb

Kathleen Marie Gambino Labb of Prescott, Arizona, passed away November 26, 2021 after a recent cancer diagnosis. She was born March 8, 1944, in Mansfield, Connecticut to Harry and Emily Gambino.



Kathleen is predeceased by her nine siblings and survived by her loving children; Frank Labb and his wife Laura, Rebecca Morrison, Anan Joshua Adam, Jessica Leeman, and her husband, Steve. She was also an adoring grandmother (Nonni) to Emily, Ashley, Lianna, Ty, Kim, Claire, Austin, and a beloved Aunt to over 30 nieces and nephews. Others will remember Kathleen for being a surrogate mother, therapist, life coach, cheerleader, minister, and dear friend.

Kathleen graduated from the University of New Hampshire, summa cum laude, with a BA in Psychology and Women’s Studies. She graduated from Antioch/NE with a MA in Counseling Psychology. And lastly, she received an M.Div in Pastoral Counseling and Comparative Religions from Harvard Divinity School.

Kathleen’s love for learning naturally led her to a career in teaching that spanned six colleges and universities throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Students will remember her innovative style and unique methods to facilitate classroom engagement and ignite their curiosity. In addition to teaching and her private psychotherapy practice, Kathleen was blessed to find her true calling in spiritual and pastoral care. Over the years, she held positions at South Texas Health System, Exeter Health Resources (NH), and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA. She made a difference in this world by being present and supportive to the dying and offering counsel and comfort to the living. This important work enabled Kathleen to see God in everyone and everything.

Her favorite place of worship was in nature. She had a great affinity for pebble-strewn beaches, rivers, peaceful tree-covered country roads, wooded paths, and her beloved Dells, near her home in Prescott. Most friends and family are familiar with her extensive heart-shaped rock collection and her love for sunsets, wildflowers, and starry nights. Kathleen had a beautiful singing voice and often wrote touching “Angel Songs” that she said, “dropped from the sky”. She was a gifted writer, teacher, avid reader and lover of classical music.

Although she will be dearly missed by many, we know Kathleen would tell you she is still right beside you and that if you keep your heart open, you will see the signs. Hearts, rainbows, hawks and the color purple are all signatures of her love.

A memorial service will be held in her honor in Connecticut at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donation to any charity that resonates with you in your remembrance of Kathleen.

Information provided by the family.