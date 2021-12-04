OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Joann ‘Carol’ Tocker

Joann ‘Carol’ Tocker

Joann ‘Carol’ Tocker

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 8:36 p.m.

Joann “Carol” Tocker passed away peacefully at home November 19, 2021, at the age of 83.

Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1938. She moved to California in 1949.

After graduating from Balboa High School in 1954, she moved back to Michigan where she worked in an auto parts factory. In 1980, Carol relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona and was employed as a secretary at First Interstate Bank of Arizona.

After marrying Verne Tocker in 1985, she left her secretarial position to pursue other interests. She and Verne moved to Walker, Arizona in 2001. Carol and Verne were married for 36 very happy years traveling the world and enjoying their lives together.

Carol loved 1950’s music and dancing. She was an avid University of Michigan football, Arizona Cardinals football, and Phoenix Suns basketball fan. She was happiest while cruising the world and having dinner with her many friends.

Carol is survived by her husband, Verne, sister Dani, daughter, Michelle (Michael), stepchildren Paula (Paul) and Harold, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her three beloved dogs and many, many friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her daughters, Pat and Lynn and stepdaughter, Annette.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, no services will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Animal Friends PO Box 11133, Prescott, 86304 in Carol’s name.

Information provided by the family.

