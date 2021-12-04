Obituary: Carol Frances Crook

Carol Frances Crook passed away in Prescott, Arizona November 12, 2021. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts September 2, 1928 to Jerome William Daly and Elenore Frances Leary.

Carol is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert Crook; sons, Stephen, Kevin, Mark and Kenneth; grandchildren, Joel, Jeager, Michelle and Lance; and a sister, Rosemary Treacy. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Paul.

Carol attended St. Peters Elementary School, J.E. Burke H.S. for Girls and State Teachers College all in MA. She then attended Army Medical Full Service School, where she received a direct commission and became an Army Physical Therapist. Carol developed a desire to fly while in the service and that is where she met her husband Albert Jackson Crook and they were married in 1956. Carol enjoyed flying with Al in a PA-12 and Cessna 180.

Carol and Albert raised many champion show dogs over the years. Together Carol and Al got to see a lot of the country and lived in many beautiful places until they retired to Prescott, AZ 31 years ago.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 am with a committal service to follow at Prescott National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

