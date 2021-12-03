Prescott implements enhanced security measures for Saturday’s Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting

Enhanced security protocols and street closures will be in place for the 2021 Christmas Parade and Courthouse lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to information from the City of Prescott.

“Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units,” stated a Friday, Dec. 3 news release from the city.

Among the affected streets and times will be:

• Parade staging area streets will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on: Willis Street from Mount Vernon Street to Montezuma Street; and Cortez Street, Marina Street, Alarcon Street, and Pleasant Street from Sheldon Street to Gurley Street.

• Parade route streets will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on: Cortez Street from Willis Street to Goodwin Street; Goodwin Street from Cortez Street to Montezuma Street; Montezuma Street from Willis to Goodwin Street; and Gurley Street from Marina Street to Montezuma Street.

• Once the parade has ended, several downtown streets will remain closed for the Courthouse Lighting, including: Cortez Street from Willis Street to Goodwin Street; Gurley Street from Marina Street to Montezuma Street; Montezuma Street from Gurley Street to Goodwin Street; and Union Street from Marina Street to Cortez Street.

• Streets are scheduled to reopen around 10 p.m.

Information and map provided by the City of Prescott.