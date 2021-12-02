Obituary: Sharon Lee Vogt

Sharon Lee Vogt, age 72 of Prescott Valley, Arizona born January 1949 in Iowa passed away November 29, 2021 in Chandler, AZ.

She was born to Glenn and Alberta Bartmann and went to Dubuque High School and Tacoma Community College to become a Registered Nurse.

Sharon enjoyed her chickens and volunteering with various organizations such as St. Vincent DePaul, Life Connections, and Rachel’s Vineyard. She is survived by her husband, David Vogt; sons, David Vogt and Scott Vogt (Jennifer); grandchildren, William, Zachery, Nicole, Kelsey, Brannigan, Ashley, Benjamin, Andrew and Annabelle. Memorial Service, Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am, at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Arrangements were entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, AZ.