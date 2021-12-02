Obituary: James John (Homey) Homon

James John (Homey) Homon passed away November 4, 2021 with his wife, Sandy, and son, Kevin, at his side. He was born December 14, 1944 in Dearborn, Michigan to Clifford T. and Margaret (Ward) Homon. He served in the US Navy and worked for the US Postal Service in San Leandro, California before relocating to Prescott, Arizona to partner with family in Glenn’s Appliance Service.

He was a member of F.O.E. # 3600 where he served as Trustee and Worthy President. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid Trivia and Sports Fan and enjoyed many trips with friends to see the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford T. and Margaret Homon, sisters Maureen Scott, Margaret Ann Silva, and brothers Clifford T. and Michael Homon.

He is survived by his wife Sandra “Sandy” Homon; son Kevin (Janine) Homon; grandchildren, Joshua and Kaitlyn Homon; sister, Jean Kruger; and many Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

No service is planned at this time. Fly High Homey you will be missed!

Information provided by the family.