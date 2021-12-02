OFFERS
Obituary: Helen B Sand

Helen B Sand

Helen B Sand

Originally Published: December 2, 2021 8:40 p.m.

Helen B Sand (nee Becker), 92, beloved mother, grand and great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, devout Missouri Synod Lutheran, and proud Democrat departed this life November 28, 2021 after a brief illness at Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Born January 10, 1929 into a family of ten children, Helen grew up on a farm in Aurora, Illinois during the Great Depression. Those hardscrabble times shaped her character of gratitude, frugality, and humility. She had great empathy for the less fortunate, always found her way through adversity, and never lost her sense of humor.

Helen was a communicant member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Westmont, IL for over 35 years where her children attended parochial school and were baptized and confirmed.

Helen retired as a school bus driver who, at just five feet tall, wielded impressive command of that great yellow beast in formidable Illinois winters through ice & snow. An Arizona transplant since 1994, she embraced the colors and climate of the mountains and desert.

Helen never met a plant she did not love, a vehicle she could not drive, or a cookbook she could pass up.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, husband of 55 years Rene, son Maurice, and eight older siblings. She is survived by six children: Linda (Doug), Cathy (Jeff), Chris (Donna), Ellan, Everett, and Russell, granddaughter Georgina (Jacob), great-granddaughters Isabella and Wednesday, and a large extended family.

Her surviving younger brother Ed and sister-in-law Betty were particularly dear to her heart as were nephew Ed Jr (Kelly), and nieces Shirley (Chuck) and Sandy who was called home too soon.

Helen was especially grateful for nieces Lisa and Leslie (Sonia) whose kindness and consideration were always much appreciated.

Visitation and Funeral Monday, December 6th, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott where, as a communicant member for over twenty years, she assisted with ushering and vacation bible school. Visitation 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm followed by funeral service at 2:00 pm with Reverend Adam Burke as celebrant.

Cremation and interment in the Columbarium at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are by Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.

