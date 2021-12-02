Obituary: Carmen P. Valenzuela

Carmen P. Valenzuela, 93, went to be with our Savior November 29, 2021. Born March 21, 1928 in Culiacán Sinaloa, Mexico, her family later moved to Nogales, Mexico where she met the love of her life, Arnold Valenzuela. After they were married, they moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1958. They started their family and had three children. Carmen was very happy being a homemaker, taking care of her children, and later her grandchildren. She developed several life long friendships within the church and community.

The last few years were very hard for her physically, however, she never lost her infectious laughter and being the matriarch of our extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold, her son Arnold Jr. and her great grandson Cooper. She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Ross (Glenn) from Prescott, Anna Rogers (Richard) from Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren Eva Thornbrugh (Bruce), Daniel Ross (Amalia), both from Prescott, Andrew Rogers (Lacey) from Nampa, Idaho; sister Norma Gloria Haro from Nogales, Arizona, four great grandchildren, Leighanne, Layla, Henry, Evangeline and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation was Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Heritage Memory Mortuary. Rosary will be Friday, December 3, at 10:30 am, followed by Mass at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Parish. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements courtesy of Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information courtesy of the family.