Yavapai County experiences third surge of COVID-19, says county health director

With an average of 200 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 21 new deaths reported on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and less than 50% of the population fully vaccinated, Yavapai County is currently weathering its third surge of the pandemic.

That is according to an update report that Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton gave to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors this week.

During the board’s study session in Prescott on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Horton said, “Right now truly marks about two years from when we started planning and preparing for COVID-19.”

Even though the pandemic did not become widely known until about February/March 2020, COVID was reportedly already in Yavapai County in late 2019. “What we’ve learned is that COVID-19 was here two years ago (December 2019),” Horton said. “It just wasn’t affecting us like it is now.”

With the initial spring/summer 2020 surge and another surge during the holiday season in 2020 now behind it, Horton said, “We currently are experiencing the third surge of COVID.”

Although the numbers of COVID are not as high as they were for the 2020 holiday season, Horton said the current surge is still worrisome. “It is a concern going into the holiday season,” she said. “We are headed in a similar direction.”

Last year, the county was seeing new cases in the 370-per-day range during the winter surge, compared with about 200 this week, 2021.

Horton added that the 2021 uptick in COVID numbers actually began just after July 4, and has continued to surge.

COVID-RELATED DEATHS

On the number of COVID-related deaths, Horton emphasized that the county is not counting deaths that are not directly related to the coronavirus. So far, since March 2020, she said, Yavapai County has had 801 deaths that are directly attributed to COVID.

While many of the people who have died had multiple underlying health conditions, Horton said, “I’ve known a number of people who’ve died from COVID who died possibly many years sooner than they should have. And we are already in the past two years starting to see our average life expectancy dropping.”

Yavapai County’s death rates show “a very high rate of deaths,” Horton said, adding that on Tuesday, the county had 21 deaths added into its system.

Several of those were from past deaths that had not yet been reported to the county. Still, she said, “We’re averaging a very high number right now, even in comparison to last year.”

Horton’s presentation showed that the highest number of COVID deaths occurred in the 75- to 84-year-old range, with 233 deaths. That category was followed by 214 deaths of people 85 or older; 206 people from 65 to 74; 90 people from 55 to 64; 31 people from 45 to 54; 20 people from 25 years to 44; and seven deaths from zero to 34.

A total of 497, or 62%, of the death were males, while 304, or 38% were female.

VACCINE RATES

The percentage of vaccinated people in Yavapai County stands at just under 50%, Horton told the board. Her presentation showed that 96,896 people in Yavapai County are fully vaccinated, for 47.5%. The number of people with at least one dose stands at 114,200, or 51.3%.

The highest percentage of the vaccination is in the 65 and older age group, with 77.3% vaccinated. In the 55- to 64-year-old range, 51.4% is vaccinated, while the 20- to 54-year-old ages range from 37.4% to 44.7%. The younger than 20 category has a 13.3% vaccination rate.

“We have reached a point that kind of plateaued a while back of nearly 50% of our total population being vaccinated,” Horton said, noting that the county has a large segment of the population that is “very much for the vaccination and very much pro-vaccine and looking out to protect their health.”

She added, “And then we have a portion of population that is very much against the vaccination. So, it’s been a challenge in our community to try to make sure that we can provide those vaccines to those who want them and then encourage others, especially if they have underlying health conditions or a reason why COVID-19 infection would make them extremely sick or hospitalized or possibly die from it, that they also consider getting vaccinated. And we’re still working on that.”

The county is also working to encourage the booster shots for people are at least six months out from when they were fully vaccinated.

“Whether someone has had COVID-19 infection, is vaccinated, or both, they can catch COVID-19,” stated Horton’s presentation, which adds that the risk increases six months or more after active infection or vaccination.

As the time from the first vaccinations lengthens, Horton said the county is seeing an increase in breakthrough cases, and the risk of that increases with age. Currently, 14.4% of the COVID cases are among vaccinated people, with the highest percentage in the 85-and-older age group, with 30% of cases among the vaccinated.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are also on the rise. Horton’s information showed that hospitalizations for COVID-19 “have pushed YRMC (Yavapai Regional Medical Center) East to 122% capacity, and YRMC West to 90% capacity.”

More information about the COVID-19 status in Yavapai County and vaccinations can be found at www.Yavapaiaz.gov/CHS; www.Vaccines.gov; www.Azdhs.gov, or by calling 928-442-5103.

