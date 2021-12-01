Obituary: William (Bill) C. Hitt

William (Bill) C. Hitt, 86, passed away November 26, 2021. He was born August 16, 1935, in Los Angeles, California to William and Marvel Hitt. Bill served for two years in the Korean War as a medic. He came back and graduated from Glendale College. He was a talented mechanic and specialized welder. He loved airplanes and classic cars. He was so giving of his time and talents, he loved to help people and never expected anything in return. His family and friends will miss his knowledge of so many things and his stories he loved to share.

Bill is survived by his lovely wife, Gail Hitt and his children Stan (Kathy) Garrison and Lori Garrison, along with his grandchildren Matthew Garrison, Kinzie Garrison, Kaela Salvatierra and Casey Brown.

Services in honor of Bill will be held at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at 7440 E. Addis Ave., Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday December 4, 2021 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the services at Chino Valley Cemetery, 1250 West Road 2 South, Chino Valley, AZ. Services entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.

