Obituary: Stephen Henry Davis

Stephen Henry Davis, January 12, 1944 - August 26, 2021.

Steve passed away peacefully with his wife at his side after a long battle with myasthenia gravis. He has joined his loving Savior in Heaven. He is survived by his beloved wife Marianne Einemann Davis and his sister Muriel Bryant of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in addition to his sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and friends from around the country. The Memorial Service will be Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall. If you would like to participate remotely, you can join via live stream at https://boxcast.tv/view/steve-davis-memorial-celebration-570934 donations to the following organizations that were dear to Steve’s heart can be made in lieu of flowers: Bethel Baptist Mission Commission, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314; or Naomi House, 3325 Old US Route 66, Joseph City, AZ 86032. Information provided by family.