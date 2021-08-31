OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Stephen Henry Davis

Stephen Henry Davis. (Courtesy)

Stephen Henry Davis. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:46 p.m.

Stephen Henry Davis, January 12, 1944 - August 26, 2021.

Steve passed away peacefully with his wife at his side after a long battle with myasthenia gravis. He has joined his loving Savior in Heaven. He is survived by his beloved wife Marianne Einemann Davis and his sister Muriel Bryant of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in addition to his sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and friends from around the country. The Memorial Service will be Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall. If you would like to participate remotely, you can join via live stream at https://boxcast.tv/view/steve-davis-memorial-celebration-570934 donations to the following organizations that were dear to Steve’s heart can be made in lieu of flowers: Bethel Baptist Mission Commission, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314; or Naomi House, 3325 Old US Route 66, Joseph City, AZ 86032. Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries