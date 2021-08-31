Obituary: Sharon R. Edwards-Plush

Sharon R. Edwards-Plush On August 18, 2021, Sharon gained her wings after a long battle with cancer. Sharon was born December 6, 1950 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sharon graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1969 and then went on to fulfill her dream of skating with the Ice Follies at the age of 18. Sharon taught ice skating at the Prescott Valley Event Center and worked for the Prescott Resort. She also worked for the Yavapai Gaming Agency for 17 years, most recently as receptionist. She is preceded in death by Donald C. Plush, husband: and Roberta H. Edwards, mother. Sharon is survived by several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her wonderful heart. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Sharon’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. Information provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.