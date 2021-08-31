Obituary Notice: Crystal Faye Lawson
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:53 p.m.
Crystal Faye Lawson, age 75, of De Queen, Arkansas, died Aug. 28, 2021 in Hot Springs, AR. Wilkerson Funeral Home of De Queen, AR, is entrusted with the arrangements.
