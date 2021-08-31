OFFERS
Obituary: Noah Edward Saul Pincusoff

Noah Edward Saul Pincusoff. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:33 p.m.

1985 - 2021

Noah Edward “Pinc” Saul Pincusoff, of Fort Worth, Texas, 36, born New York City, slipped the surly bonds of this Earth on August 24, 2021. Memorial Visitation: 2 to 4 pm, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas “Pinc” entered the U.S. Army after his 2003 graduation from Clarkstown North High School. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (3ID, 2/69AR); wounded in 2005 at OP Hotel in ar Ramadi, Iraq, he was medically retired in 2007. While he left the war, like many other veterans, he brought the battle home. He fought a good fight, but the PTSD demons haunted him and he grew weary of the fight. He was a good, kind and loving man, a fantastic father (he SO loved his “genius” son and “warrior princess” daughter), a dedicated husband, a caring and devoted son, thoughtful brother and friend to all. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many!! Loving husband of Miranda (Lozoya). Wildly dedicated and loving father of Thomas J. and Emery G., whom he loved completely without reservation, who owned his heart and were the sparkle in his eyes. Devoted son of Carla Meyer (James) Lois and Michael (Debbie) Pincusoff. Caring little brother of Evan Pincusoff, Jason (Gladys) Lois, Dr. Hilary (John Robertson) Lois, Tara Pincusoff, and his spirit brothers, Shane (Michelle) Rogers and Darren Lawson. Also survived by his father-and mother-in-law, Tony and Sharlene Mata, and sisters-in-law, Victoria Correa and Embria Lozoya. Also survived by his treasured aunts and uncles, Fred Meyer, Karen (Dr. Mark) Maertins, Linda (Robert) Kiefer, Paula Quick, and Mary (Dr. Dan) Kopacz, Susan Pincusoff, and Tanya (Bernie) Garzia, Thomas (Laura) Lois, Richard (Michele) Lois. Noah was also survived by his wonderful cousins, Kyle, Erika, Alexandra, Ben, Ashley, Michelle, Heather, Meggan, Kelly, Christopher, Timothy, and Saul and Linda, and Kathy, Mike, Mark and Kathy. Also survived by a multitude of next generation cousins, his many brothers in arms, and friends too numerous to list. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Kurt Meyer. All are welcome to Celebrate Noah’s remarkable life September 18, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. Details will be published when available. Information provided by Biggers Funeral Home.

