Obituary: Colleen Murphy Eichman

Colleen Murphy Eichman, 85, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at her home August 24, 2021. She was born January 4, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA., to Lester James and Helen Trierweiler Murphy. Colleen was a stunning and elegant lady with a heart full of love. She had a beautiful soul and radiant personality that would light up a room. Colleen’s hobbies were water skiing, snow skiing and cruising around in her convertible TR6 Triumph, gift from her Georgie. She was a gracious host and loved having family and friends for holiday celebrations. Colleen attended Pasadena City College and was a runner-up to the Royal Court of the Tournament of the Roses as part of the Rose Bowl and Parade festivities. After Pasadena College she attended UCLA to become a Dental Hygienist. She moved to Phoenix in 1960 and managed “The Purple Ski” for ten years. Subsequently, worked as a comptroller at English Continental Properties from where she retired in her late seventies. She met her husband George, whom she endearingly referred to as “Lovie”, over fifty years ago. Colleen had a great talent for decorating and George has a great talent for building so they moved part time to Prescott and started building homes; and eventually relocating there permanently in 1994. In Prescott she made many friends and participated in several social clubs and charitable events such as “How Prescott Sets its Tables” and Hassyampa Golf Club committees. She is preceded in death by her parents and step son Reid Eichman. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George R. Eichman; her brothers James (Suzanne) and Casey (Barbara) Murphy; her children Shaun Tauber (Dave), Christopher Cartledge (Charle), and Tracy Cartledge (Lourdes); her step children Mark Eichman (Robbie), David Eichman (Ibi), and daughter in law Diane; Her grandchildren Kaitlan, Meghan, Troy, and David Michael Tauber; Cole and Carsen Cartledge; Marcella, Clarissa, Aneliesa, and Trey Cartledge; Madison and Kinzie Eichman and Allan Eichman; Her great grandchildren Isla, Scarlett, Vivian, and Graham Schick; and Eloise Lamar; Her nieces and nephews, Erin, Kelly, Jenny, and Michael. There will be a Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish 150 Fleury Street Prescott, AZ. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Colleen’s online guest book. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.