Pet of the Week: Zuko
Zuko is a gorgeous 5-year-old male Tuxedo. His owner developed health issues and could no longer care for him. He has a sleek frame with a silky, shiny coat. Zuko loves to be pet and will roll over for belly rubs. He is quiet, chill and good with other cats and dogs.
To meet Zuko please call (928) 445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all of our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.
