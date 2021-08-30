Pet of the Week: Genesis

My name is Genesis, but the girls call me Genny. I am about 4 years old and the sweetest girl, but I take a little bit of time to warm up to people. I love other dogs and seem to be mostly house broken with just a couple accidents in the night. My perfect forever family needs to understand me and be able to be patient with me. We aren’t sure how I do around cats or livestock, but I haven’t shown once ounce of aggression since I came to the shelter toward all people and every size of dog. If you would be interested in meeting me, call the shelter at (928)636-4223 ext. 7 to set an appointment.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.