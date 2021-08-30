Pet of the Week: Genesis
My name is Genesis, but the girls call me Genny. I am about 4 years old and the sweetest girl, but I take a little bit of time to warm up to people. I love other dogs and seem to be mostly house broken with just a couple accidents in the night. My perfect forever family needs to understand me and be able to be patient with me. We aren’t sure how I do around cats or livestock, but I haven’t shown once ounce of aggression since I came to the shelter toward all people and every size of dog. If you would be interested in meeting me, call the shelter at (928)636-4223 ext. 7 to set an appointment.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in search for attempted homicide suspect
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 30, 2021
- Need2Know: The Barley Hound reopens in downtown Prescott; Red, White & Brew restaurant hiring ahead of its opening; Jamba Juice/Cinnabon takes shape at former Starbucks in Depot Marketplace
- Head-on crash on Highway 89A sends two to hospital
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 30, 2021
- Obituary: Thomas Olivas
- Collision on Highway 89A in Prescott Valley closes roadway
- Police arrest suspect in Prescott Valley credit union robbery
- Preparations continue for opening of Lower Goldwater Lake to public
- Quezada withdraws from Prescott City Council runoff race; Hall will appear on ballot unopposed
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: