OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New Mexico panel considers future of coal-fired power plant

In this April 2006, photo, is the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico. New Mexico's largest electric utility wants to abandon its interest in a coal-fired power plant that serves customers around the southwestern U.S. as it looks to merge with global energy giant Iberdrola. State regulators took public comments Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, about plans by Public Service Corp. of New Mexico to transfer its share of the Four Corners Power Plant to an energy company backed by the Navajo Nation. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP, File)

In this April 2006, photo, is the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico. New Mexico's largest electric utility wants to abandon its interest in a coal-fired power plant that serves customers around the southwestern U.S. as it looks to merge with global energy giant Iberdrola. State regulators took public comments Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, about plans by Public Service Corp. of New Mexico to transfer its share of the Four Corners Power Plant to an energy company backed by the Navajo Nation. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP, File)

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 30, 2021 1:50 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$6

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$78

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo look to Arizona utilities to make up for coal losses
Arizona's biggest utility vows all clean power by 2050
Business in Brief: Alaska pot shops to be among 1st in US to allow consumption
Arizona officials rule utilities must be carbon-free by 2050
Navajo considers buying coal-fired power plant on its land
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries