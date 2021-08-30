OFFERS
862,000 pounds of salami, prosciutto recalled for possible salmonella

Three days after the CDC announced that Fratelli Beretta Italian meat products were linked to a salmonella outbreak, the company has announced a nationwide recall of more than 430 tons of one of its products. Costco and Walmart are local retailers that carry this product. (Yavapai County Community Health services/Courtesy)

Three days after the CDC announced that Fratelli Beretta Italian meat products were linked to a salmonella outbreak, the company has announced a nationwide recall of more than 430 tons of one of its products. Costco and Walmart are local retailers that carry this product. (Yavapai County Community Health services/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 30, 2021 7:11 p.m.

Three days after the CDC announced that Fratelli Beretta Italian meat products were linked to a salmonella outbreak, the company has announced a nationwide recall of more than 430 tons of one of its products. Costco and Walmart are local retailers that carry this product.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. is recalling 24-ounce trays containing two 12-ounce packages of “Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosiutto, Soppresssta, Milano Salami & Coppa” with best-by dates of Aug. 27, 2021, through Feb 11, 2022. The products are marked with the UPC number 073541305316, and have an establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed on the packaging next to the best-by date.

Because of the long shelf life of the meat product there is concern that consumers may have it in their homes. Consumers are advised to check the label information of any product they have on hand. If the codes match the recalled products, the meat should immediately be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The CDC has been investigating a combined outbreak of salmonella infantis infections and an outbreak of salmonella typhimurium infections, and found a link to Fratelli Beretta products. Combined, the outbreaks are responsible for 36 illnesses in 17 states with 12 hospitalizations and no deaths. As of Aug. 26, the data for the two outbreaks is being reported together because the investigations have been combined. No new cases have been reported since the previous notice on Aug. 24.

California has the most illnesses, seven, followed by the five in Arizona; four in Illinois; three in Ohio; Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, each with two; and one each in New York, Colorado, Maryland, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Anyone who has symptoms of salmonella, which include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting and dehydration, should contact their health care provider immediately. Symptoms usually start up to six days after ingesting the bacteria, according to officials, who say most people recover without treatment within a week. Children under age 5, people with health conditions, adults ages 65 and older and people who take medicines that lower their ability to fight germs are at risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

If you have the above meat product, return it to the store for a full refund or just toss it in the garbage. If you have questions, call Fratelli Beretta at 866-918-8738.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health services.

