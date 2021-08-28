OFFERS
Roadwork Ahead: Sunrise Boulevard Paving & Drainage and Ho Kay Gan Water Line Improvements Project

Originally Published: August 28, 2021 7:09 p.m.

Sunrise Boulevard Paving & Drainage Improvements Project to begin

The City of Prescott and their contractor, Fann Contracting, are set to begin a pavement and drainage improvements project. The project consists of installing new asphalt pavement, and drainage improvements such as catch basins, storm drain pipe, and detention basins along Sunrise Boulevard, from Sharp Shooter Way to Cactus Place. Additional work includes curb and gutter replacements as needed.

Once complete, this project will increase enhance the drainage capabilities in the area and improve the ride quality for local motorists. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2022.

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES TO BEGIN — Starting Monday, Aug. 30, crews will begin mobilizing equipment into the work zone and removing sections of concrete curb and gutter along Sunrise Boulevard, between Cactus Place and Sharp Shooter Way.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please be aware of temporary street and sidewalk closures, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, and flagging operations throughout the work zone.

PROPERTY ACCESS DURING CONSTRUCTION — Personnel will work with residents to maintain driveway access throughout the work zone. Residents that live outside of the project corridor are recommended to use an alternate route to get to their destination.

Ho Kay Gan Water Line Improvements Project

The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are working on a water line realignment project. The project consists of realigning an existing 6-inch water main along Yampa Drive, Yazi Circle, and Kiva Circle. The project will start with new fire hydrant installation on Sosi Circle, Yazi Circle and Chichicoi Lane. This work is being performed prior to Yavapai County drainage improvements in the area.

Once complete, this project will increase water system reliability by upgrading the existing infrastructure. The project is scheduled for completion this winter.

UTILITY INSTALLATION TO CONTINUE — With fire hydrants installed along Sosi Circle, Yazi Circle and Chichicoi Lane, crews will begin working to realign the existing water main. In addition to this work, crews will be installing a temporary fly-line to ensure continuous water service to properties.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, and flagging operations throughout the work zone.

NO ON-STREET PARKING — To minimize conflicts with construction equipment, and expedite completion of the project, the City asks that you avoid on-street parking while construction is underway. Personnel will work with residents to maintain driveway access throughout the work zone.

Businesses and residents are reminded to call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114 to speak to a project team member with any questions or concerns. Please note that in the event of inclement weather the work schedule may be altered or suspended without notice.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

