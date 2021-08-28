Arizona reports nearly 3,900 COVID cases as surge continues

One day after Arizona surpassed the 1 million milestone in confirmed coronavirus cases, the state on Saturday, Aug. 28, reported nearly 3,900 additional cases, the most since February during the winter surge.

The 3,893 additional cases and 55 deaths reported Saturday increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 1,005,864 cases and 18,779 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ (ADHS) coronavirus dashboard.

The ADHS added 128 new COVID cases and four deaths to Yavapai County’s tally on Saturday.

Arizona reached over 1 million COVID-19 cases on Friday, and Yavapai County on Friday reported 458 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Aug. 23.

“COVID-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation,” the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Friday. “The U.S. is in the grip of a fourth wave of infection this summer, powered by the highly contagious delta variant, which has sent cases, hospitalizations and deaths soaring again, and erased months of progress against the virus.”

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 2,604 on Aug. 12 to 3,184 on Thursday, and the rolling average of daily deaths rose over from 13.3 deaths to 23.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

After climbing steadily since early July, the state's number of virus-related hospitalizations in recent days has ranged between 1,900 and 2,000, with 1,982 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday.

That's far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge but about three times as many patients occupied hospital beds during the three-month period between that surge and the current one.

“What COVID-19 has in store for this fall depends on human behavior,” YCCHS officials stated Friday. “During July and the first half of August, better than 86% of COVID-19 cases in Arizona have been among those who aren’t fully vaccinated. You are far more likely to become seriously ill, to be hospitalized, and to die from COVID-19 if you aren’t fully vaccinated.

“Deaths in the U.S. are running at over 1,100 a day on average, which we haven’t seen since mid-March,” adding that since students returned to in-person learning in August, Arizona school districts have reported more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state and required thousands of students to quarantine.

Arizona researchers say children 15 and younger are projected to have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state soon, YCCHS stated.

“Our behavior is going to determine if, when and how long the current wave lasts, which means doubling down again on masks, limiting social gatherings, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated. We can make choices that reduce risk for ourselves, our families, children, co-workers, teachers, bus drivers, janitors – everyone.”

The county has tested 136,132 residents for COVID-19 and, as of Friday, there have been 23,342 positive cases and 577 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the county reported. The county remains in “high transmission” with 281 cases per 100,000, and a 13.6% positivity rate.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker 41.2% of Yavapai residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, 43.1% over 18, and 60.1% older than 65.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 47 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 25, and the Prescott VA has four COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. For testing sites, visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective and free, the county reported. Check out https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments or call 928-771-3122 for appointments. Phone Bank for Assistance: 928-442-5103. Or visit www.vaccine.gov.