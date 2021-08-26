Obituary: Thomas Olivas

Thomas Olivas, 39, a beloved member of the Prescott Valley community and restaurant manager of Olivas’ Mexican Restaurant passed unexpectedly on August 21, 2021.

Thomas was born July 21, 1982 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ernest and Eileen Olivas. He grew up in Prescott Valley and attended Bradshaw Mountain High School. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps.

His legacy lives on through his children, Xander (12), Iyla (10), and Luke (5), as well as mother, Eileen; brothers, Daniel, Ernest Jr. and Timothy; sister, Cynthia, their families and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and mother of his children, Cassiopeia. He is preceded in death with his father, Ernest Q. Olivas, and brothers, David and Shaun Olivas.

Thomas was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Olivas’ Mexican Restaurant in Prescott Valley at 1:30 p.m.

