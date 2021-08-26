Obituary Notice: George Gibbs Peterson
Originally Published: August 26, 2021 7:32 p.m.
George Gibbs Peterson, age 66, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on August 24, 2021 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
