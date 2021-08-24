Obituary Notice: Ismael Hernandez- Ponciano
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 8:03 p.m.
Ismael Hernandez- Ponciano, age 45, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born Aug. 15, 1975 in Mexico and passed away on Aug. 14, 2021 in Paulden, Arizona.
Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
