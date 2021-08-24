Obituary Notice: Eric William Englehart
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 8:13 p.m.
Eric William Englehart, age 65, of Prescott, Arizona, was born Jan. 31, 1956 in Atascadero, California and passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Prescott.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
