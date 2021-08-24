OFFERS
Obituary: Ellie Weiland

Ellie Weiland

Ellie Weiland

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 8:20 p.m.

Ellie Weiland took her last breath on earth at the age of 90 peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Edna Wingler and her husband of 49 years, Fritz Weiland. She was a life-long learner: She graduated from Spooner High School and studied at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, Colorado.

She had many occupations: housemaker, piano teacher, choir director, composer, Sunday school and bible study teacher, secretary, in-home healthcare giver, and a volunteer nursing home minister. She retired at the age of 88.

In between her many occupations she raised three children all who survive her: Erick Weiland and his wife, Susan of Tucson, Arizona and two daughters, Alyson Nicholls of Whitehall, Montana and Wendy Weiland of Prescott, Arizona.

She has four grandchildren, Ivy Leaif Cheek, Racheal Landis, Beverly McCartney and Harold Crow and 10 great-grandchildren. She traveled far and wide always making new friends along the way and keeping the old as gold.

She visited 48 of the 50 United States and landed on many islands and 5 of the 7 continents. A celebration of her life will be held August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Goldwater Lake, Prescott, Arizona in the Lakeview Ramada.

She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father on Oct. 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Spooner Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Samaritans Purse, Fellowship of Christians and Jews, TBN, Daystar or Maggies Hospice in Prescott, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.

