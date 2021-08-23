YCSO Search and Rescue finds body of 85-year-old missing man

PRESCOTT — YCSO Search and Rescue found the body of 85-year-old David Williams Monday about a third of a mile downstream from the crossing at Sycamore Canyon Creek. YCSO stated it is believed that Williams drowned while attempting to cross the creek, thinking the waters from the monsoon had begun to recede, to get to a friend on the other side.

Williams went missing after he left his home Thursday to visit the friend. His car was found unattended near the trailhead at Sycamore Canyon Creek. His phone was last "pinged" on Thursday with no further contact since that time.

YCSO Search and Rescue, with assistance from canine units and Back County and Verde Valley Search and Rescue, searched from the creek to the confluence of the Verde River in the event he was lost along the creek.

For more information about the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.