Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in search for attempted homicide suspect

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide that occurred on Cordes Lakes Drive in Cordes Lakes. James "Bobo" Patton, 33, is believed to have stabbed Kenneth Wallace, 45, after an argument about money.

YCSO received a call from the victim’s daughter at approximately 4 a.m. Monday saying her father had been stabbed in the neck. YCSO responded and found the victim unresponsive. Deputies conducted life saving measures until Mr. Wallace could be airlifted to John C. Lincoln Hospital in Deer Valley, which hospital staff confirmed prevented the stab wound from becoming fatal. The victim remains in the hospital in an induced coma.

After conducting interviews with family members who described a disagreement about money between the victim’s family and a family acquaintance, YCSO Criminal Investigations Team identified James “Bobo” Patton as the main suspect. CIT conducted a search looking for James Patton at both his home and the home of the victim, but have not yet located him. It is believed he may be traveling with his girlfriend Tammy Tambe, 22.

YCSO is asking the public’s help in locating Patton. They may call YCSO directly or provide an anonymous tip through the Yavapai Silent Witness Program, which is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Detective Moya of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office can be reached directly at 928-777-7275.

Yavapai Silent Witness can be reached at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls to Silent Witness are anonymous. To be eligible for the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness.

Information provided by YCSO