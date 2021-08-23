UAF yoga fundraiser to benefit animals in need
United Animal Friends (UAF) is holding a yoga class that is good for people and good for animals, too.
“Down for Dogs (and Cats)” is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, on the lawn at UAF’s new Rescue Ranch, 2600 Heckethorn Road in Prescott. People may participate by donation to help animals in need.
Those attending are asked to bring a yoga mat, beach towel or suitable rug, but leave pets at home. Reservations are suggested but not required. Contact Ashleigh at 402-999-2473 to reserve a spot and to learn more information.
Information provided by United Animal Friends.
