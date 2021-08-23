OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Jihoon

JIHOON (nicknamed JUNNY) is a very exotic looking 5-year old beauty. (Courtesy)

JIHOON (nicknamed JUNNY) is a very exotic looking 5-year old beauty. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 23, 2021 8 p.m.

JIHOON (nicknamed JUNNY) is a very exotic looking 5-year old beauty. He’s black with a thick gray undercoat. Unfortunately, his owner passed away. So he’s now looking for his new forever home. Junny is a very sweet and gentle cat who will probably do better in a quiet home. He LOVES to be brushed. His coat was matted, so he got himself a new “do.” Although he’s definitely a lap cat, Junny is also quite playful. He loves pouncing on paper bags and chasing after laser and wand toys.

To meet Junny, please call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all of our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.

