Water line realignment project begins Monday

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin a water line realignment project. The project consists of realigning an existing 6-inch water main along Yampa Drive, Yazi Circle, and Kiva Circle, as highlighted in the map below. The project will start with new fire hydrant installation on Sosi Circle, Yazi Circle and Chichicoi Lane. This work is being performed prior to Yavapai County drainage improvements in the area.

Once complete, this project will increase water system reliability by upgrading the existing infrastructure. The project is scheduled for completion this winter.

Starting Monday, crews will begin mobilizing equipment into the work zone and installing new

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, and flagging operations throughout the work zones Monday, Aug. 23 through Thursday, Aug. 26, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To minimize conflicts with construction equipment, and expedite completion of the project, the city asks that you avoid on-street parking while construction is underway. Personnel will work with residents to maintain driveway access throughout the work zone. The city and contractor will ensure continuous water service to all properties over the duration of the project, however, brief water shut-offs will be required to perform system tie-ins. Those affected will be notified in advance of any temporary utility interruption.

Information provided by City of Prescott.