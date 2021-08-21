The Highlands Center’s Grow Native! Online Fall Plant Sale is running through Sept. 9, with drive-thru pickup Sept. 10 and 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds help fund the Highlands Center’s educational programs for children.

The Highlands Center’s Grow Native plant sales encourage the public to plant native trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses for the variety of benefits that they afford our ecological community. As in the past, we encourage our community to landscape with native and regionally native, low water use plants. Highlands Center staff and naturalists will be available to answer any questions you may have by email, plantsale@highlandscenter.org. Go to https://highlandscenter.org/grow-native-plant-sale/ for a complete list of the trees and plants available.

Highlands Center members receive a 10% discount.

Fall is a good time to plant — with cooler temperatures, warm soil and winter precipitation on its way. Hardy trees and shrubs will not have to contest with the extreme heat of summer. Perennials can get established and started for the next growing season. And pollinators still need food! Diverse native gardens provide food, cover, and nesting sites. When recreating natural habitat in your yard, you want to include a mix of native trees, shrubs, wildflowers and grasses that bloom at different times. This ensures that food in the form of nectar, pollen, seeds and berries is available for your winged visitors throughout the year.

About the Highlands Center for Natural History:

The Highlands Center for Natural History is a nonprofit organization developed to foster an appreciation for the Central Highlands of Arizona. Formed in 1996, the Center is a regional hub for lifelong learning, designed to invite discovery of the wonders of nature. The Highlands Center offers a wide array of programs and includes an inviting venue for community events and is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations and community partners. Visit www.highlandscenter.org for more information.