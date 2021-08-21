Dog wash will help animals in need

United Animal Friends (UAF) has scheduled a dog wash from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 29, at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott.

UAF volunteers will shampoo and towel dry dogs for $10, trim nails for $5, or provide a “deluxe spa treatment,” that includes a blueberry facial, shampoo, conditioning rinse, towel dry and nail trim for $20.

No appointment is necessary. All proceeds benefit UAF programs. For details call Whiskers Barkery at (928) 776-8700.