OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed

Police are seeking any information about this man who is suspected of robbing the Credit Union West on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Police are seeking any information about this man who is suspected of robbing the Credit Union West on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 21, 2021 10:08 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at approximately 4:15 pm, Credit Union West in the 8600 Block of East State Route 69, Prescott Valley was robbed up by a lone white male subject.

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department/courtesy

The male is described as younger, in his mid-20s, thin, approximately 5-feet-7, blue eyes, no visible facial hair, shaved or short hair. The male was wearing a white full brim fisherman style hat, dirty white or tan COVID-style mask, black and grey ECKO brand hoodie style t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon when he presented a note to the teller.

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

If you have any information in reference to this incident, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

There was no information provided on how much money was stolen.

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
Fun had by all during Polar Bear Splash Jan. 9 at Mountain Valley Splash in Prescott Valley – despite pandemic
Robbery suspect threatened to use force, Prescott Valley police say
Elderly man robs Bullhead City bank, police seek help with ID
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries