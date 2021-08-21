Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at approximately 4:15 pm, Credit Union West in the 8600 Block of East State Route 69, Prescott Valley was robbed up by a lone white male subject.
The male is described as younger, in his mid-20s, thin, approximately 5-feet-7, blue eyes, no visible facial hair, shaved or short hair. The male was wearing a white full brim fisherman style hat, dirty white or tan COVID-style mask, black and grey ECKO brand hoodie style t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
The suspect indicated he had a weapon when he presented a note to the teller.
If you have any information in reference to this incident, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
There was no information provided on how much money was stolen.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 16, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Prescott Station property to become new restaurant; Game On to move from mall to Frontier Village on Oct. 1; Gypsy Vibes Boutique to soon reopen across from Hassayampa Inn
- Sheriff Rhodes cited for OUI on Lake Powell; deeply regrets his actions
- Design concept planning for Sundog Connector expected to get started this year
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: