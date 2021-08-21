Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed

On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at approximately 4:15 pm, Credit Union West in the 8600 Block of East State Route 69, Prescott Valley was robbed up by a lone white male subject.

The male is described as younger, in his mid-20s, thin, approximately 5-feet-7, blue eyes, no visible facial hair, shaved or short hair. The male was wearing a white full brim fisherman style hat, dirty white or tan COVID-style mask, black and grey ECKO brand hoodie style t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon when he presented a note to the teller.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

There was no information provided on how much money was stolen.