Obituary: Ashlea Elyse Ramos
Originally Published: August 19, 2021 7:51 p.m.
Ashlea Elyse Ramos (DeHart), was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, July 30, 1984 and went home to be with the Lord, August 2, 2021, after a hard 11-month battle with cancer.
Ashlea is survived by her husband, Emiliano Ramos and her boys, Zyon and Hart; her parents, Darryl and Bunni DeHart and her sister, Tiffiny Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the trailhead off the Peavine Trail (near the Humane Society) on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Bring a blanket and some flowers to leave.
Information was provided by the family.
