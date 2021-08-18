Obituary: Scott David Brannan
Originally Published: August 18, 2021 8:33 p.m.
Scott David Brannan was born May 31, 1963 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Left behind are his beloved brothers, Douglas Brannan, Prescott, Timothy Brannan, Georgia; mother, Gail Brannan, Prescott; father, Ted Brannan, Black Canyon City; daughter, Leanne Brannan, Washington; sister, Rebecca Sittman, Prescott, and companion, Allie Markobrad. Plus many other family and friends.
